Technology Modernization Fund Board Awards $15M for CBP Cloud-Based Collections Platform

The Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) Board announced a $15 million award to modernize the Collections platform for the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This project will help CBP improve customs enforcement, revenue collections, and trade protections, which will result in long-term benefits to the agency, partner government agencies, the trade community, and the American public. The significance of this project is paramount in enabling lawful international trade, especially during this dynamic trade environment.

The TMF is an innovative tool the Administration is using to accelerate IT modernization efforts across the federal government and to enhance the security, customer experience, and citizen services delivery of key technology projects within federal agencies.

“I am thrilled to congratulate CBP on their award as one more example of the ability of the TMF to enable long-term modernization projects across the federal government,” said Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat.

“We are excited to support CBP with TMF funding as they begin work on this important project that will modernize legacy technology to bolster lawful international trade,” said GSA Deputy Administrator Allison Brigati.

Information regarding the awarded agency and its proposal follow:

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) – $15 Million

Project: Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) Collections Modernization

Currently, CBP’s 30-year-old collection tool, the Automated Commercial System (ACS), is housed on the agency’s last remaining mainframe solution that runs and uses 3.9 million lines of antiquated Common Business-Oriented Language (COBOL) code. By the end of this project, CBP will have a cloud-based core collection system that will modernize both the underlying technology and the code base. CBP will also achieve operational efficiencies that will decrease its current software expenses and reduce other existing development and maintenance expenditures. CBP anticipates it will have a greater ability to serve its mission by modernizing the basic functionality of its collections system. This modernization will make CBP’s operations more efficient, resilient and secure, while safeguarding the nation’s global economic competitiveness through legitimate trade to benefit U.S. businesses and partnering government agencies.

Nearing the end of Fiscal Year 2020, the TMF Board has allocated over $116 million to ten modernization projects across the government. The Board continues to accept and evaluate high impact, high return on investment projects from agencies.

