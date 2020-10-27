Texas Border Patrol Agents Locate 13-Year-Old Caring for 7-Month-Old Brother

U.S. Border Patrol agents located several unaccompanied children, including a 7 month old traveling with his teen brother.

On Saturday night, McAllen agents working near Hidalgo, Texas, apprehended 17 illegal aliens shortly after a human smuggler rafted them across the Rio Grande. A majority of the group consisted of unaccompanied children, including a 7 month old.

Agents interviewed a 13-year-old Honduran national, who was carrying the infant, and learned their mother abandoned them three weeks prior to their entry into the United States. Agents verified their relationship after the teenager provided agents with two birth certificates.

The children were in good health and did not require medical treatment.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)