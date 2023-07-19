86.3 F
Texas DPS Launches Probe Amid Allegations Troopers Were Told to Push Back Migrant Children into Rio Grande

The allegations were outlined by a trooper medic for Texas DPS in an email sent to his superior earlier this month.

By Homeland Security Today
The Rio Grande border area in Texas on Sept. 23, 2013. (Donna Burton/CBP)

The Inspector General of the Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting a full investigation into allegations that Texas troopers were ordered to push back those attempting to cross the border, including children, into the Rio Grande River and deny people water during extreme heat, Texas DPS spokesperson Travis Considine confirmed to ABC News.

The allegations were outlined by a trooper medic for Texas DPS in an email sent to his superior earlier this month that was first reported by the Houston Chronicle on Monday evening.

ABC News has obtained the original email from July 3 detailing some of the alleged conditions witnessed at the U.S. southern border in Texas, as migrants and asylum seekers attempt to cross into the country.

