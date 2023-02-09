48.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder Security

Texas Man Pleads Guilty in Case Involving Plane Crash That Injured Undocumented Noncitizens

One of the undocumented individuals injured in the crash suffered a back injury, was life-flighted to an El Paso hospital and remains in a wheelchair today.

By Homeland Security Today
Members of the U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team pursue a group of illegal aliens as they cross through the dense brush while on patrol near Eagle Pass, Texas, June 19, 2019. (Glenn Fawcett/CBP)

A Seminole, Texas man pleaded guilty Thursday to transporting undocumented noncitizens causing serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, Tobias Penner Peters, 46, piloted an aircraft carrying five undocumented noncitizens on Dec. 30, 2021 and crashed shortly after taking off from the Presidio Airport.  U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to the crash, finding the five injured undocumented individuals.  Peters had already fled the crash site on his way to Mexico.  He turned himself in at the Presidio Port of Entry three months later.  One of the undocumented individuals injured in the crash suffered a back injury, was life-flighted to an El Paso hospital and remains in a wheelchair today.

Peters pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of illegal aliens causing serious bodily injury. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25, 2023 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola of the Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Division made the announcement.

HSI, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Presidio County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Greenbaum is prosecuting the case.

Read more at the Justice Department

Previous articleState Department Announces Reward for Information Leading to Arrest and/or Conviction of MS-13 Leader in Honduras
Next articleBrooklyn Man Convicted of Being Sniper, ‘Emir’ for ISIS in Syria
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals