Border Security

Texas Stripped of Powers in Border Security Bill

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Steel bollard can be seen atop a concrete wall as it lines the banks of the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas, Dec. 9, 2015. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo by Glenn Fawcett)

Conservatives have attacked a provision of the new border security bill that would only allow legal challenges to be made in Washington D.C.

The bill would strip the power of Texas and other states to challenge some of its provisions in their local federal court.

Conservative commentators were quick to denounce the provision, contained on page 221 of the bill. Bill Shipley, who was a federal prosecutor for over 20 years, decried its court provisions on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Read the rest of the story at Newsweek, here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

