The Law Enforcement Implications of the Killing of El Mencho

Mexican law enforcement killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as El Mencho, on Sunday morning February 22nd in the early morning hours. Based on reporting from the Mexican government, there was a firefight in which El Mencho was caught hiding in the brush and wounded. During the exfiltration, the high value target died of his wounds in transit. El Mencho was the head of what had undisputably become the most powerful cartel in Mexico the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

The CJNG was one of the most rapidly expanding cartels in Mexico. From its inception in 2010, it spread quickly to two thirds of Mexican states by 2017. Later analysis from the esteemed Raúl Benítez Manaut and Josué González in the Small Wars Journal would place it in 28 of 32 States and my own research which included its alliance partners showed that it was present in all 32 states in Mexico on some level though with more consolidated presence in the broader Tierra Caliente region. We also found in research published with Rice University’s Baker Institute, and based on data from the top Mexican can security consulting firm Lantia intelligence, that the CJNG alliance structure (inclusive of subgroups) had a more hierarchical structure than the Sinaloa cartel alliance based on a comparative analysis of their ego networks. This suggested that the removal of the CJNG or its fragmentation could have a dramatic impact on the Mexican underworld, leading to many remaining isolated subgroups and allies.

Whether or not a successor will be able to assume the mantle of the CJNG remains to be seen. Given the nature of its alliance network and geographic distribution, it would be surprising if there was not some level of fragmentation over the next year following this significant strike. El Mencho was considered a charismatic and symbolic leader known for maintaining a low profile but a tough and strong-willed reputation.

That fragmentation would have significant implications for law enforcement in Mexico and abroad. Fragmentationresulting from decapitation can result in organized crime cells being disrupted from their traditional profit centers which can have the effect of making them desperate and profit starved. This combines with the potential effects of increased infighting amongst cells given leadership has been weakened. This can all serve to increase violence and disrupt the local criminal equilibria, which is particularly dangerous for law enforcement in Mexico but especially so at the municipal level.

Further exacerbating potential problems, the World Cup qualifying and formal matches include venues within the Guadalajara area and are coming in just months and over this summer. This has led to significant trepidation and questions about potential security for the matches. As I have stated previously, it is highly likely that the Mexican government will engage in a local and regional saturation strategy to try to allay these fears and send a strong message that any high impact violence will be deterred. Mexican law enforcement also has a reputation for being well trained for crowd control events related to soccer—not withstanding some notable exceptions—and given this expertise I would expect local law enforcement to be making preparations to scale up their capacities and training for these events (many of those issues were related to staffing which is unlikely to be the case as the Mexican government ramps up for an important international event). I would expect significant National Guard deployments, especially in the Jalisco area in the city of Guadalajara. Further, it would be possible, if violence appeared to be increasing in the short term, that the Mexican government would pivot some venues to Mexico City which has the highest per capita law enforcement in the country.

A second order effect of these deployments, is the impact on other narco conflicts throughout the country. For example, the CJNG has allied with the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa cartel in its civil war with the Mayo faction. This has led to surges in violence in the state of Sinaloa and the northern Pacific region but is in reality a conflict of national scope given the size of these cartel factions. Law enforcement in other areas could thus come under strain if National Guard troops are redeployed to other places in Mexico. This has been a classic problem and is reminiscent of, though fundamentally different from, insurgent conflicts. For a sophisticated discussion of the criminal insurgency concept, readers should look to the work of John P. Sullivan who pioneered the concept and treats it in a sophisticated fashion.

Finally, it is also important to bear in mind Mexican cartels are first and foremost profit seeking entities that may have their own incentives to try to minimize violence while they regroup and realign. It is far too early to tell how much fragmentation will occur as the CJNG and Mexican government supported by US intelligence sharing, establish new equilibria.

For law enforcement practitioners, the coming months warrant heightened vigilance and adaptive posture. Agencies should anticipate potential short-term volatility marked by splinter group activity, opportunistic violence, and shifts in trafficking routes as cells test

boundaries and reestablish revenue streams. Intelligence-sharing across federal, state, local, and international partners will be critical, particularly in monitoring emerging factional leaders, changes in alliance behavior, and movement patterns that may signal

realignment.

Municipal forces in Mexico remain especially vulnerable to localized power struggles, while US counterparts should be alert to possible spillover effects, including shifts in fentanyl, methamphetamine, firearms, and bulk cash flows. Targeting financial networks, logistics

facilitators, and cross-border enablers may prove more stabilizing than focusing solely on kinetic strikes. Above all, agencies should prepare for fluid conditions. Fragmentation rarely produces immediate collapse, but rather a period of recalibration that can generate both risk and operational opportunity if tempo in strikes is maintained; though that may come with the risk of heightened violence.