The Violent Rise of CJNG Detailed in New Infographic Project

The National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START) has released a new installment in its Tracking Cartels infographic series, focusing on the violent rise of the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG). The visual brief traces the group’s rapid expansion, operational footprint, and key milestones as it evolved into one of the most powerful and violent transnational criminal organizations in Mexico.

According to the briefing, CJNG—despite being one of the youngest major cartels in Mexico—is widely considered among the most dominant and aggressive criminal groups operating today. Its assets are estimated to exceed $20 billion. Researchers note that the group’s swift ascent challenges Mexico’s capacity to govern in contested regions and contributes to the normalization of violence and corruption as tools of power and territorial control.

The infographic outlines CJNG’s origins following the collapse of the Milenio Cartel. Initially appearing in 2009 under the name “Matazetas” in Cancún, Quintana Roo, the group publicly signaled its presence through narco-messaging tied to targeted killings. In September 2011, CJNG formally debuted under its current name during a mass killing in Boca del Río, Veracruz. Over the following decade, the group expanded into multiple states, using coordinated violence and messaging campaigns to assert control.

The timeline highlights several key events, including CJNG’s entry into Michoacán and Tamaulipas in 2012, high-profile attacks against Mexican security forces in Jalisco in 2015—including the downing of a Mexican military helicopter—and its expansion into Guanajuato in 2017 to control access to illicit petroleum markets. By 2019, the group had expanded further into Michoacán amid violent clashes over avocado-producing territories.

START researchers note that CJNG is now operationally present in 23 of Mexico’s 32 states, with alliances extending across the entire country. The organization is led by founder Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” who remains one of the most wanted fugitives by U.S. authorities.

The report describes CJNG as emblematic of a “modern” transnational criminal organization, combining traditional narcotics trafficking with diversification into extortion, money laundering, kidnapping, petroleum theft, and human trafficking. The group has captured or contested control of major ports, including Veracruz, Manzanillo, and Lázaro Cárdenas, strengthening its access to precursor chemicals and global trafficking routes. It also continues to compete for key smuggling corridors along the U.S.–Mexico border, including Ciudad Juárez and Tijuana.

The infographic was developed as part of a broader research initiative led by START’s Geospatial Research Unit in partnership with the DHS Centers of Excellence, including the Criminal Investigations and Network Analysis Center (CINA) and the Center for Accelerating Operational Efficiency (CAOE). The project aims to triangulate open-source data to build a comprehensive picture of transnational criminal organizations operating in Mexico and the Northern Triangle.

The effort is supported by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of University Programs and is designed to provide policymakers and operational stakeholders with data-driven insights into cartel activity, geographic spread, and evolving criminal strategies.

Download the full brief here.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)