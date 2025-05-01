78.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 1, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationCBP

Third Bulk Cocaine Load Intercepted Near Ambassador Bridge

CBP Field Operations seizes 193lbs of narcotics from Canada-bound truck driver

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Customs and Border Protection officer and his K9 on enforcement duty at the Ambassador Bridge (Photo: CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations intercepted 193 pounds (87.55 kilograms) of cocaine during outbound enforcement operations near the Ambassador Bridge port of entry, April 20.

A Canada-bound commercial vehicle was selected for examination and a search of the trailer by CBP officers revealed several bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within two duffel bags. The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.

“This is yet another recent example of the commitment our officers have to protecting the American people from the scourge of dangerous drugs,” said Port Director Marc Calixte. “It’s amazing enforcement work by all involved.”

The cocaine was seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, a Canadian citizen, faces federal prosecution.

“Safe and secure international commerce is essential to protecting the homeland,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “Rest assured that we’ll continue to leverage all available resources to disrupt the transnational drug trade and those seeking to exploit our Michigan ports of entry.”

The case remains under investigation by ICE Homeland Security Investigations.

This is the third bulk cocaine seizure by CBP Field Operations in Detroit since March 21.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
Defense Secretary Visits Newly Created National Defense Area At Southern Border
Next article
CBP Intercepts More Than $729K in Counterfeit Cigarettes at Laredo Port of Entry
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals