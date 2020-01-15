This Contractor Says He Can Build Trump’s Border Wall Faster and Cheaper Than the U.S. Can

President Trump took office vowing to build “a big, beautiful wall” along the 1,954-mile U.S.-Mexico border, but so far the federal government has managed to build only about one mile of new border wall.

Texas may be the biggest obstacle. Unlike in other states, most of the United States borderland in Texas is privately owned, which has delayed construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Federal lawyers have had to comb property records, track down landowners, make offers to buy the land and — if owners refuse to sell — file lawsuits to seize the land.

Tommy Fisher, a contractor with a Trump-like knack for dealmaking, says he can do much better

