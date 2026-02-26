Three Convicted in Federal Court for Alien Smuggling Offenses After U.S. Border Patrol Enforcement Action

Three illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic were convicted by the United States District Court for Puerto Rico regarding violations of federal alien smuggling laws, after prosecution from the US Border Patrol.

Jose Antonio De Leon-Pache, Melvin Diaz-Linas, and Mikilendy Espiritusanto-Martinez were sentenced on Jan. 13 for offenses under Title 8, U.S. Code Section 1324. De Leon-Pache received 37 months in prison as to Count One and six months as to Count Three, to be served concurrently. Diaz-Linas was sentenced to 37 months as to Count One and 12 months as to Count Four, also to be served concurrently. Espiritusanto-Martinez received 24 months as to Count One and six months as to Count Five, to be served concurrently.

The convictions stem from a coordinated enforcement action in the northern coast of Puerto Rico, where the defendants were apprehended for attempting to unlawfully transport individuals into the United States.

“These convictions underscore our commitment to protecting the United States’ Caribbean border and holding accountable those who attempt to circumvent our immigration laws,” said Ramey Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jorge Chapa. “Through teamwork, technology, and dedication, our agencies continue to safeguard our communities and secure a prosperous future for all.”

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, with investigative support from the U.S. Coast Guard, US Border Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations.

