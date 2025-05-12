71.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, May 12, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationCounterterrorism

Timeline Reveals Repeat U.S. Entries of Suspected Terrorist Convicted of Multiple Crimes

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Homaidan Ali Ilbrahim Al-Turki (Photo: ICE)

ICE Denver arrested a 58-year-old Saudi criminal alien and suspected terrorist Homaidan Ali Ilbrahim Al-Turki after his release from the Arapahoe County Jail in Centennial, Colo., May 6.

A detailed timeline of a noncitizen’s interactions with the U.S. immigration system and criminal justice system reveals a troubling pattern of reentry and serious criminal conduct:

  • 1992: The individual initially entered the United States at an unknown location.

  • 1993: He left the United States.

  • 1994: He lawfully reentered the country, again at an unknown location.

  • 2001: He was questioned in connection with the September 11 terrorist attacks.

  • He then left the country again at an undisclosed time and place.

  • 2002: He lawfully reentered the United States once more.

Four years later, in 2006, he was convicted in Arapahoe County District Court (Colorado) on serious felony charges, including:

  • 12 counts of sexual assault

  • Kidnapping

  • 2 counts of false imprisonment

  • Theft involving $15,000 or more

50
Previous article
Department of Transportation Unveils Plan to Build State-of-the-Art Air Traffic Control System
Next article
Pedro Allende Nominated to Lead DHS Science and Technology Directorate
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals