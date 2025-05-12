ICE Denver arrested a 58-year-old Saudi criminal alien and suspected terrorist Homaidan Ali Ilbrahim Al-Turki after his release from the Arapahoe County Jail in Centennial, Colo., May 6.

A detailed timeline of a noncitizen’s interactions with the U.S. immigration system and criminal justice system reveals a troubling pattern of reentry and serious criminal conduct:

1992: The individual initially entered the United States at an unknown location.

1993: He left the United States.

1994: He lawfully reentered the country, again at an unknown location.

2001: He was questioned in connection with the September 11 terrorist attacks.

He then left the country again at an undisclosed time and place.

2002: He lawfully reentered the United States once more.

Four years later, in 2006, he was convicted in Arapahoe County District Court (Colorado) on serious felony charges, including: