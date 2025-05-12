ICE Denver arrested a 58-year-old Saudi criminal alien and suspected terrorist Homaidan Ali Ilbrahim Al-Turki after his release from the Arapahoe County Jail in Centennial, Colo., May 6.
A detailed timeline of a noncitizen’s interactions with the U.S. immigration system and criminal justice system reveals a troubling pattern of reentry and serious criminal conduct:
-
1992: The individual initially entered the United States at an unknown location.
-
1993: He left the United States.
-
1994: He lawfully reentered the country, again at an unknown location.
-
2001: He was questioned in connection with the September 11 terrorist attacks.
-
He then left the country again at an undisclosed time and place.
-
2002: He lawfully reentered the United States once more.
Four years later, in 2006, he was convicted in Arapahoe County District Court (Colorado) on serious felony charges, including:
-
12 counts of sexual assault
-
Kidnapping
-
2 counts of false imprisonment
-
Theft involving $15,000 or more