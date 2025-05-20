The global trade environment has evolved significantly over the past several decades, driven by rapid technological changes, the continued expansion of the global marketplace, and the rise of e-commerce. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processes over 2 million low-value shipments every day, and yet the system tasked with protecting American consumers, workers, and businesses hasn’t kept up.

Enter the 21st Century Customs Framework (21CCF), CBP’s blueprint for overhauling how trade flows are managed, monitored, and secured in the modern era.

Since the Customs Modernization Act of 1993, U.S. trade volumes have soared from $600 billion to more than $2.7 trillion annually. At the same time, threats like supply chain fraud, intellectual property theft, and evasion schemes have grown in complexity and scale. Import safety seizures alone are up 540% over the past 14 years. The Framework proposes a path forward to meet these challenges while strengthening transparency, data sharing, enforcement, and accountability.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)