To Keep Pace with Global Trade, CBP Advances 21st Century Customs Framework

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
The global trade environment has evolved significantly over the past several decades, driven by rapid technological changes, the continued expansion of the global marketplace, and the rise of e-commerce. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processes over 2 million low-value shipments every day, and yet the system tasked with protecting American consumers, workers, and businesses hasn’t kept up.

Enter the 21st Century Customs Framework (21CCF), CBP’s blueprint for overhauling how trade flows are managed, monitored, and secured in the modern era.

Since the Customs Modernization Act of 1993, U.S. trade volumes have soared from $600 billion to more than $2.7 trillion annually. At the same time, threats like supply chain fraud, intellectual property theft, and evasion schemes have grown in complexity and scale. Import safety seizures alone are up 540% over the past 14 years. The Framework proposes a path forward to meet these challenges while strengthening transparency, data sharing, enforcement, and accountability.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

