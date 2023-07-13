Treasury Sanctions Fentanyl Network Run by Sinaloa Cartel Family Members

Last week, 85 countries and 13 international organizations convened virtually to launch a Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats. Yesterday, in another step to combat the illicit manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs, the Department of the Treasury sanctioned one Mexico-based company and 10 Mexican nationals including several Sinaloa Cartel members and fugitives, who are responsible for a significant portion of the illicit fentanyl and other deadly drugs trafficked into the United States. The company regularly receives chemical shipments from exporters in the People’s Republic of China.

This action was coordinated closely with the Government of Mexico and targets entities and individuals from one of the most pervasive drug trafficking organizations in the world.

The United States continues to take steps to combat the illicit fentanyl epidemic, including by providing support to more than 20 million Americans in recovery, partnering with law enforcement around the world to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations, and offering over 30 rewards –totaling over $75 million– for information to help bring fentanyl traffickers to justice, through the Narcotics and Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Programs.

This Administration remains committed to disrupting the illicit synthetic drugs supply chain, from chemical diversion to production to smuggling to distribution, the State Department said yesterday.

The individuals and entity sanctioned by the Department of the Treasury, pursuant to Executive Order 14059, were involved in drug trafficking and transportation, precursor chemical sales, overseeing illicit drug laboratories, cross-border tunnels, and enforcement operations for Los Chapitos. In April 2023, the Department of State issued reward offers for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of three of today’s sanctioned individuals: Oscar Noe Medina Gonzalez (up to $4 million), Nestor Isidro Perez Salas (up to $3 million), and Noel Lopez Perez (up to $1 million).

