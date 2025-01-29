Trump Gives ATF, DEA and Marshals New Powers to Arrest and Deport Illegal Migrants - HS Today

President Trump is calling in the cavalry to help ICE catch and deport illegal migrants in the U.S.
The Trump administration has authorized the DEA, ATF and the US Marshals to begin making immigration arrests and processing deportations, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman authorized the move Wednesday, giving the federal agents the same authority as those with Homeland Security and the FBI to deal with illegal immigrants, according to the outlet.
