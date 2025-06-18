The Trump administration has lifted a short-lived pause on immigration arrests at farms, hotels and restaurants, reversing a major policy pivot just a few days after issuing it internally, two sources familiar with the latest guidance told CBS News.

One of the sources said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were told they could continue carrying out worksite enforcement operations to arrest unauthorized immigrants at farms, hotels and restaurants, as long as they are targeted in nature.

The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said ICE officials were informed of the new guidance during a call Monday.

