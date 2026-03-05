Trump Taps Sen. Markwayne Mullin to Lead DHS

President Donald Trump announced that Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) will become the next Secretary of Homeland Security, effective March 31, 2026, marking a significant leadership change for the department responsible for border security, immigration enforcement, and critical infrastructure protection.

The announcement came via the president’s Truth Social account, where Trump praised Mullin’s record in Congress and outlined plans for the outgoing secretary, Kristi Noem, to take on a new national security role.

Leadership transition at DHS

According to the president’s statement, Kristi Noem will leave her post as DHS Secretary to serve as “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a new security initiative focused on cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. The initiative is expected to be formally announced Saturday in Doral, Florida.

Trump credited Noem with delivering “numerous and spectacular results,” particularly on border security, during her tenure leading the department.

“Kristi Noem… has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!),” Trump wrote in his post, thanking her for her service at the department.

Mullin’s background

If confirmed, Mullin would bring more than a decade of legislative experience to DHS. He served 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate, where he has focused on issues including energy policy, tribal affairs, and border security.

Trump highlighted Mullin’s political alignment with the administration’s agenda and his connection to tribal communities.

“As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities,” Trump wrote.

Beyond his political career, Mullin is also known for his earlier career as an undefeated professional mixed martial arts fighter, a point the president referenced while praising his leadership style and resilience.

Policy priorities

Trump said Mullin will play a central role in advancing the administration’s “America First” homeland security agenda, including:

Strengthening border security and immigration enforcement

Combating transnational crime and migrant smuggling networks

Addressing the flow of illegal drugs into the United States

Enhancing public safety and homeland security coordination

“Markwayne will work tirelessly to keep our border secure… and make America safe again,” Trump wrote.