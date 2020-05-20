After its initial bids for border contracts were passed over, the company and its CEO, Tommy Fisher, cut a direct path to the president by praising him on cable news, donating to his Republican allies and cultivating ties to former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon, GOP Senate candidate Kris Kobach and other conservative figures in Trump’s orbit.
Trump’s Preferred Construction Firm Lands $1.3 Billion Border Wall Contract, the Biggest So Far
