TSA Officers Catch Virginia Woman Attempting to Carry Handgun onto Richmond Flight

A Montpelier woman was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented her from bringing a handgun onto a flight at Richmond International Airport on Sunday, Dec. 3.

TSA officers stopped the woman at the security checkpoint when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm from the X-ray unit. According to authorities, officers found a .380 caliber handgun which was not loaded but was packed alongside a magazine with 10 bullets.

Upon identifying the weapon, the TSA officers alerted Richmond Airport Police who confiscated the handgun and cited the woman on a weapons violation. In addition to the citation, the woman is facing a federal financial civil penalty of up to $15,000.

Read the rest of the story at abc8 News, here.