Two Charged in Separate Assaults on Border Patrol Agents

Adbiel Martinez-Barrera, 21, of Mexico, was arrested on May 5, 2023, by United States Border Patrol agents for Assault on a Federal Officer and illegal entry into the United States.

The government’s complaint alleges that on May 5, 2023, Border Patrol agents responded to a remote location near Douglas, Arizona, where a surveillance camera had observed two suspected undocumented non-citizens. An agent located two individuals, a female and Martinez-Barrera. As the agent was attempting to gain control of the female, Martinez-Barrera began vigorously pulling on the agent. Martinez-Barrera then climbed on the agent from behind, pinned the agent’s face to the ground, and placed his hand over the agent’s mouth, preventing the agent from being able to breathe. Martinez-Barrera told the agent to stop and let them go. Each time Martinez-Barrera removed his hand momentarily, the agent would yell and Martinez-Barrera would cover her mouth again, impeding the agent’s breathing. When the agent stopped struggling, Martinez-Barrera and the female undocumented noncitizen fled on foot. Border Patrol agents were later able to detain them and arrested Martinez-Barrera. Agents determined that he is a citizen of Mexico without proper immigration documents. He admitted to illegally crossing the international boundary without being inspected by an immigration officer at a designated port of entry.

A conviction for Assault on a Federal Officer carries a maximum penalty of eight years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A complaint is simply a method by which a person is charged with criminal activity and raises no inference of guilt. An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Customs and Border Protection’s United States Border Patrol conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant United States Attorney Serra M. Tsethlikai, District of Arizona, Tucson, is handling the prosecution.

Read more at the Justice Department

Alfredo Perez-Rodriguez, 18, of Mexico, was arrested by the United States Border Patrol last week for Assault on a Federal Officer with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon.

The government’s complaint alleges that on May 8, 2023, Border Patrol agents responded to a report of five undocumented non-citizens walking north in the San Pedro River area near the international border between the United States and Mexico. When the agents approached the group, they all fled on foot, including Perez-Rodriguez. After a brief pursuit, agents attempted to arrest Perez-Rodriguez, but he resisted and fought with the agent-victim. During the struggle, Perez-Rodriguez gained control of the agent-victim’s taser and pointed it at the agent-victim’s chest and face. The defendant continued to fight even after another agent arrived to assist the agent-victim, but was eventually taken into custody.

A conviction for Assault on a Federal Officer with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Customs and Border Protection’s United States Border Patrol conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant United States Attorney Nathaniel J. Walters, District of Arizona, Tucson, is handling the prosecution.

Read more at the Justice Department