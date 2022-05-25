Two U.S. Citizens Arrested Attempting to Transport Narcotics Through a Checkpoint

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two United States citizens attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:18 a.m., a silver Honda Accord approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents inspected both the interior and exterior of the vehicle. During an inspection of the trunk, agents noticed a laundry bag full of clothes and hidden within the clothes were three clear plastic bags of a white crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The 56-year-old male driver and 48-year-old female passenger were in possession of 15 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $33,000.

The driver, passenger, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

