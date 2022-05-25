70.3 F
Two U.S. Citizens Arrested Attempting to Transport Narcotics Through a Checkpoint

The 56-year-old male driver and 48-year-old female passenger were in possession of 15 pounds of methamphetamine.

By Homeland Security Today
Border fencing disappears into the foothills of the Jacumba Mountain range at the El Centro 1 project site, near Calexico, California, January 23, 2020. (Photo by Bobby Petty/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District)

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two United States citizens attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:18 a.m., a silver Honda Accord approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents inspected both the interior and exterior of the vehicle. During an inspection of the trunk, agents noticed a laundry bag full of clothes and hidden within the clothes were three clear plastic bags of a white crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The 56-year-old male driver and 48-year-old female passenger were in possession of 15 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $33,000.

The driver, passenger, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Read more at CBP

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

