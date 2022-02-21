30.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 21, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Subject Matter AreasBorder Security

U.K. Border Force to be Subject to First Independent Review

By Homeland Security Today
(Home Office/U.K. Government Crown Copyright)

The U.K. Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has ordered a wide-ranging, independent review of the country’s Border Force to assess its structure, powers, funding and priorities to ensure it can keep pace with rapidly evolving threats and continue to protect the border, maintain security and prevent illegal migration.

The review will be carried out by Alexander Downer as an Independent Reviewer. Mr. Downer previously served as Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs. He is currently Executive Chair at the International School for Government, King’s College London.

The first of its kind since Border Force was set up, the wide-ranging review is expected to take several months to complete. It will work to ensure the U.K. government is prepared for future challenges at the border, by identifying change and improvements needed across Border Force’s work on illegal migration, customs and national security to help keep the U.K. safe, secure and prosperous.

Home Secretary, Priti Patel said: “Border Force officers work tirelessly to protect our borders at 140 sea and air ports right across the U.K. Since Border Force was set up in 2011, its remit has grown to meet the changing border threats we face, and in recent years has supported delivery of the government’s Brexit commitments and COVID-19 measures. The public rightly expects this work to be carried out to the highest possible standard, which is why I have ordered this review of Border Force to identify ways in which it can keep improving its operations.”

Read more at the Home Office

Previous articleU.K. Government Probes Claims of Racist Messages Sent by Immigration Contractors
Next articleIndian Court Sentences 38 People to Death Over 2008 Bombings
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.