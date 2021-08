Nearly 600 migrants crossed the Channel on the same day a man died making the journey, the U.K. government has confirmed.

The Home Office said U.K. authorities dealt with 592 people on August 12 – the highest figure for a single day. French authorities reported more than 160 rescues the same day after several boats got into difficulty.

Prosecutors in France have begun a manslaughter investigation into the death of the Eritrean man after he was winched from the sea.

Read the full story at the BBC

