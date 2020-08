A total of 235 migrants were intercepted crossing the English Channel on August 6, the Home Office confirmed – a record for a single day.

Among them was a group of 15, including children and a heavily pregnant woman, that landed on a beach in Kent. In total, 17 vessels were apprehended by The Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Border Force units.

On August 7, at least 130 people in 13 vessels were brought to the U.K.

