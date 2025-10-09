spot_img
Thursday, October 9, 2025
U.S. Attorney Files Petition to Enforce ICE-HSI’s Administrative Subpoenas to Oregon Counties

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Division filed a petition to enforce administrative subpoenas issued by ICE Homeland Security Investigations Seattle to Oregon counties seeking information to locate 10 violent felons who are likely subject to removal from the United States.

Following lengthy prison sentences, Oregon correction officials released 10 violent felons in Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, and Marion Counties, disregarding ICE detainers and enabling illegal aliens to unlawfully remain in the United States.

“It’s alarming that Oregon counties released 10 of the worst criminal aliens — offenders of rape, assault, and child exploitation—under sanctuary policies instead of honoring ICE detainers,” said HSI Seattle acting Special Agent in Charge April Miller. “This endangers public safety, wastes resources, and forces ICE to track these individuals at large, putting communities at risk.”

