U.S. Border Patrol Apprehends 27 Romanians After Illegal Border Crossing in Houlton, Maine

On February 25, 2022, a convoy of four vehicles was interdicted after illegally crossing the border near Union Corners, Maine. Border Patrol Agents from the Houlton Station, Sector Intelligence Unit, and Houlton Sector Headquarters responded and interdicted the four vehicles as they attempted to further entry into the US.

Agents encountered 27 Romanians present illegally in the United States. All subjects were transported to the Fort Fairfield Station for further processing with one subject transported to the Houlton Regional Hospital for evaluation of a medical concern. That subject was later released back into Border Patrol custody.

In the event, the four vehicles involved in the illegal entry were seized. Additionally, and as per U.S. Customs Law, a significant amount of U.S. and foreign currency was seized. All subjects were expelled back to Canada under Title 42 authority.

“This was a coordinated effort by Houlton Sector between the various stations on the eastern border, but also of our international partners in the Canada Border Services Agency to process and return them to Canada” said Acting Patrol Agent in Charge Jodi Williams.

“I could not be prouder of how effectively this organized criminal event was handled by the Houlton Sector agents and professional staff,” said Sector Chief William J Maddocks. “National Security is vital here in Maine just as it is anywhere else in the country. When my team protects the border here, we protect our national interests. Violators will be dealt with swiftly, to the fullest extent allowable by law, and will be subject to arrest, removal, prosecution, civil penalties and/or asset forfeiture, where applicable.“

Houlton Station is one of six U.S. Border Patrol stations in Maine, all of which fall under the Houlton Sector Headquarters. Agents assigned to the Houlton Station are responsible for securing 98 miles of border between the United States and Canada, located on Maine’s eastern border with Canada.

Read more at CBP