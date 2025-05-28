President Donald J. Trump issued a Proclamation recognizing the United States Border Patrol on the eve of its 101st anniversary yesterday, with the official Anniversary being on May 28, 2025.

“For more than a century, the men and women of the Border Patrol have stood on the front lines of national security as America’s original watchmen. The threats may change, but the mission remains: protect the homeland,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “On Border Patrol’s 101st anniversary, we honor and thank all who’ve worn the uniform. A nation without borders is no nation at all.”

As noted by the Proclamation, President Donald Trump has delivered the most secure border in American history, with border crossings at their lowest ever.

“For 101 years, members of the United States Border Patrol (USBP) have courageously served as guardians of our sovereignty and protectors of our homeland against invasion, aggression, and violence,” President Trump said in the Proclamation. “Every day, Border Patrol agents selflessly risk their lives to repel the flow of deadly drugs, weapons, criminals, and terrorists — many of whom come to our shores from jails, prisons, and mental institutions in far-flung countries across the globe. On this anniversary of the United States Border Patrol, we honor every agent for their honorable service and pledge to support them in their mission to keep Americans safe.”

