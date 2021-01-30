U.S. Border Patrol Creates New Position to Support Border Patrol Agents

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has created a new Border Patrol Processing Coordinator (BPPC) position designed to perform administrative tasks related to processing individuals apprehended by Border Patrol agents. This position may also assume responsibilities for transporting individuals and property in Border Patrol custody, as well as custodial watch of detainees in hospitals. The BPPC position allows agents to more effectively focus on their mission of border security and safeguarding the American public.

The U.S. Border Patrol recently welcomed the first BPPC class to the Border Patrol Academy.  Anyone interested in applying for the position can log in to www.usajobs.gov and apply.  This position is with the Department of Homeland Security, within U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol with multiple locations.

The vacancy ID is USBP-DE-10993968-BBH

Read the announcement at CBP

