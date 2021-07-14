U.S. Border Patrol, FURA Seize Cocaine Haul Worth $4.6 Million Near Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

US Border Patrol and the Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces for Rapid Action (FURA) seized 343 Pounds (155.43 Kilos) of cocaine to be smuggled thru Cabo Rojo, in the southwest coast of the island. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $ 4.6 million.

On July 12, Ramey Border Patrol Agents and Puerto Rico Police Officers responded to a maritime smuggling event in the Joyuda sector in Cabo Rojo, PR. Agents arrested one man from the Dominican Republic and discovered seven (7) bales that contained 136 bricks of cocaine.

Homeland Security Investigations and Drug Enforcement Agency assumed custody of the migrants and the contraband for investigation and prosecution.

On May 5, Border Patrol and the Puerto Rico Police Bureau interdicted a vessel, in which four men from Dominican Republic transported 462 Pounds (209.6 Kilos) of cocaine to be smuggled thru Cabo Rojo with an estimated value of the seized cocaine is $ 6.2 million.

The Ramey Sector is one of the twenty-one Sectors spread out across the United States. Encompassing the U.S. territorial islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it is the only Border Patrol Sector located outside the continental United States. The Sector’s entire border area is made up of coastline and its area of responsibility is made up of some 6,000 square miles of land and water area, including the twelve-mile band of territorial water surrounding the Islands.

