U.S. Border Patrol Seizes Over 160 Pounds of Narcotics Worth More Than $1.2M in Two Major Busts

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Agents from the Newton-Azrak Border Patrol Station conducted a vehicle stop and discovered eight packages concealed inside a backpack in the front passenger floorboard. The packages tested positive for fentanyl and weighed a total of 18.51 pounds. (Photo: CBP)

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector conducted two significant narcotics seizures last week, intercepting over 160 pounds of illicit drugs during separate vehicle stops.

The first event occurred on Feb. 18, at approximately 2:35 p.m., when agents pulled over a suspicious vehicle traveling north on Interstate 5 near the San Clemente Border Patrol Checkpoint. After a brief interview with the driver, agents requested a Border Patrol K-9 unit to assist with the inspection, which resulted in a positive alert. Agents searched the vehicle and discovered packages consistent with smuggled narcotics in an aftermarket compartment in the floorboard.

Agents transported the vehicle, the presumed narcotics, and the driver to the nearby Border Patrol station and removed a total of 55 cellophane-wrapped packages that tested positive for cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was 142.96 pounds, with an estimated street value exceeding $1.1 million.

The Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of the cocaine and the driver who is facing narcotics-related charges. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

The second event occurred on Feb. 19, at approximately 9:28 a.m., when agents stopped a vehicle at the Interstate 15 Temecula Border Patrol Checkpoint in Temecula, California. After a Border Patrol K-9 unit alerted to the vehicle, agents searched the vehicle and discovered a backpack on the front passenger floorboard. In the backpack, agents found bundles consistent with the characteristics of narcotics.

Eight bundles were tested and weighed at the station resulting in 18.51 pounds of fentanyl valued at approximately $143,000.

The driver is facing charges for transportation and possession of a controlled substance for sale and was turned over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department along with the vehicle and narcotics.

The original announcement can be found here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

