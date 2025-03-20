U.S., Ireland Confront Parallel Challenges in Illegal Immigration, McGregor Warns of ‘Destruction from Within’

In a meeting at the Pentagon, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor discussed the growing challenges both the United States and Ireland face due to illegal immigration according to a news release. The conversation underscored shared struggles between the two nations, as McGregor issued a stark warning about the impact of unchecked immigration in his home country.

McGregor: ‘We’re Witnessing the Destruction of Ireland in Real Time’

Speaking candidly, McGregor did not hold back on his concerns over Ireland’s immigration policies.

“It’s almost like we’re witnessing the destruction of Ireland in real time. It’s being harbored by our own government. The illegal immigration racket is the biggest money racket that has ever been in Irish history,” McGregor stated.

He painted a picture of rural Irish towns being transformed beyond recognition, noting that millions of Irish Americans who visit their ancestral homeland may soon find a country unrecognizable.

“Sooner or later … there will be no place for these Irish Americans to come home and visit their native country, where they are from,” he said.

Hegseth: U.S. Military Bolsters Border Security

Hegseth echoed McGregor’s concerns, pointing out that the U.S. faces a similar battle and is taking aggressive action to curb illegal immigration.

“Now you look at what this president is doing … last night they sent 250 Tren de Aragua gang members out,” Hegseth said.

McGregor responded with approval: “Breathtaking. There are Americans all over the country, the length and breadth of this country, who are breathing a sigh of relief because of President [Donald J.] Trump’s administration efforts.”

Hegseth also defended the deployment of U.S. military forces to the border, arguing that America has spent decades securing foreign nations’ borders while neglecting its own.

“We’ve spent 20 years defending other people’s borders all around the world,” he said. “And we let the world come in through our southern border – 20 million people, we have no idea who they are.”

He emphasized that small towns and communities across the U.S. are being impacted, not just major cities.

“There are entire small towns that have been transformed by illegal immigration,” Hegseth added.

McGregor at the White House, Encourages U.S. Troops

Before his meeting at the Pentagon, McGregor visited the White House for a press conference and later met with President Trump in the Oval Office. His trip concluded with a message of encouragement for U.S. service members.

“This is a message to the great troops of the United States of America,” McGregor said. “I’m here with your Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. You’re in good hands. Men, women, keep fighting the good fight. Fight, fight, fight, as the big man says. Let’s go, troops of America. God bless.”