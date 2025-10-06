spot_img
U.S. Strike on Alleged Drug Boat Off Venezuela Kills 4 Narco-Terrorists, Hegseth Says

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Moment of impact after a kinetic strike on a narco-trafficking vessel. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike on October 3, 2025. (Screengrab of video posted on X. / Secretary of War Pete Hegseth)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday he ordered a fourth strike on a small boat in the waters off Venezuela, according to a social media post.

“Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike,” which “was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics — headed to America to poison our people,” Hegseth said in a post on X, which included a video showing a boat being destroyed at sea.

In his post, Hegseth said that “our intelligence, without a doubt, confirmed that this vessel was trafficking narcotics, the people onboard were narco-terrorists, and they were operating on a known narco-trafficking transit route.”

Read the rest of the story at CBS News.

