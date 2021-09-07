61.9 F
U.S. to Support New Border Guard Detachment at Tajik-Afghan-Uzbek Border

The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, has launched a project to construct new facilities for a Border Guard Detachment in Ayvoj, along the Tajik-Afghan-Uzbek border. 

(CIA Factbook map)

The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, has launched a project to construct new facilities for a Border Guard Detachment in Ayvoj, along the Tajik-Afghan-Uzbek border.  The new Detachment Facility will replace the outdated Shahritus Detachment and allow the Border Guard Service to deploy forces more quickly to border areas in response to threats.  When completed, the new facility will provide housing for Border Guard personnel and their family members.

Ambassador Pommersheim noted, “The United States and Tajikistan enjoy strong security cooperation, and this border detachment project is just another example of our shared commitment to the security and sovereignty of Tajikistan and Central Asia.”  Since 2002, the U.S. government has provided over $300 million in security-sector assistance to Tajikistan and renovated or rebuilt 12 border outposts, nine border checkpoint facilities, and three training centers for border guards to help combat security threats.

Following the initial project design phase, implemented by UNOPS, the U.S. Embassy is planning to fund construction of the new facility at Ayvoj beginning in 2022.

