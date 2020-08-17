UN Tells U.K. Interception is Not a Solution to the Migrant Problem

The United Nations (UN) has advised the U.K. that intercepting boats full of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel is not the solution to deter them from attempting to reach the English coast, warning that deployment of large naval vessels to block small, flimsy dinghies could lead to fatal incidents.

Instead, the UN says governments in Europe and elsewhere should increase search and rescue efforts, and combat human smuggling and trafficking rings – key drivers of such dangerous journeys. Solutions can be found for those in need of protection through the asylum system, and complementary mechanisms for those in need of other forms of protection such as victims of trafficking and unaccompanied children, the UN added.

Pascale Moreau, Director for Europe at the Office of the UN refugee agency, highlighted that undocumented attempts to cross the English Channel, represent a challenge for all countries in the region, and require practical solutions and cooperation.

“Our collective response should be comprehensive and complementary – from saving lives to combating smuggling rings, expanding legal options, and ensuring that all those who are in need of protection can effectively access it”, she said.

Along with this, Moreau said countries should work together to ensure that people who have grounds for regular entry, including to reunite with their families, can do so quickly and effectively without having to resort to such a dangerous journey.

In the same vein, Ola Henrikson, Director of the International Organization for Migration Regional Office in Brussels, underscored the importance of balanced and proportionate border cooperation, as part of a larger, comprehensive response.

“The immediate concern is the dangers the crossings present particularly to the most vulnerable, including many children”, she said.

The UN noted that in the wake of the U.K.’s departure from the European Union, viable mechanisms need to continue to ensure that people – especially unaccompanied children – in various EU countries who have family or other important links to the U.K. can continue to travel or transfer safely. In addition to being exposed to criminal smugglers and traffickers, unaccompanied minors and children often have no protection – even from people traveling with them – leaving them at risk of violence and exploitation.

Read more at the UN

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)