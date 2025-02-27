59.9 F
Under President Trump ICE Arrests Have Increased by 627%

“Hundreds of thousands of criminals were let into this country illegally. We are sending them home, and they will never be allowed to return.” - Secretary Noem

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Photo: ICE)

Yesterday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that in a single month under President Trump more than 20,000 illegal aliens were arrested.

That’s a 627% increase in monthly arrests compared to just 33,000 at large arrests under Biden for ALL of last year.

A statement from Secretary Noem is below:

“President Trump and this Administration are saving lives every day because of the actions we are taking to secure the border and deport illegal alien criminals. Hundreds of thousands of criminals were let into this country illegally. We are sending them home, and they will never be allowed to return.”  

