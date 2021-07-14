Vehicle Speeds Over Vermont Library Lawn to Illegally Enter U.S.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Newport Station apprehended seven people who illegally entered the country, and the entry was captured on surveillance technology.

On July 4, agents were alerted by Swanton Sector’s Communication Center of a vehicle that had illegally entered the U.S. in Derby Line. The vehicle drove over the lawn of the Haskell Free Library at a high rate of speed and nearly collided with a vehicle in the United States. Agents responded to the area, located the vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate – 91 and conducted a vehicle stop. Seven occupants were discovered by agents and they determined that all the occupants did not have a legal status to be in or remain in the United States. Through investigation efforts, it was revealed that the occupants were citizens of Canada, France, and Romania and they were subsequently expelled back to Canada. The expulsion was in accordance with the current Title 42 Section 265, in the interest of public health to prevent further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States.

“Swanton Sector leverages technology and is aided by our community to sense incursions at our borders which only take seconds,” said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia. “Due to a combination of surveillance technology, intelligence, and manpower, vigilant agents successfully intercepted the vehicle to prevent its furtherance into the United States.”

The nearly 300 miles of border within Swanton Sector is the U.S. Border Patrol’s busiest northern border sector for illegal cross-border activity.

The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire and northeastern New York. Citizens reporting suspicious activity is invaluable to the Border Patrol’s mission and we welcome community members’ information to help to keep our nation’s borders safe. To report suspicious activity in Swanton Sector, please call 1-800-689-3362.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)