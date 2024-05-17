61.5 F
Veteran CBP Officer Ryan Riccucci Shares Insights on Agency’s Mission in Interview

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

NPR’s interview with Ryan Riccucci, a 17-year veteran of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, offers a deep dive into his perspective on the agency’s mission.

Now the division chief of the Tucson Sector, Riccucci oversees crucial law enforcement operational programs, ensuring agents can access the remotest desert areas using off-road vehicles, aircraft, and horses.

Listen to the full interview here to learn more about his extensive experience and the challenges of managing a territory as vast as five Connecticuts.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

