Viken Detection to Install Four Osprey-UVXTM Under Vehicle Inspection Systems at Border Crossings

Viken Detection, pioneer of handheld x-ray imaging and analytical devices, today announced an award to install four Osprey-UVXTM under vehicle x-ray inspection systems at select U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) land points of entry. The Osprey-UVX, in conjunction with Viken’s widely deployed handheld imagers, provides U.S. CBP and other security agencies with a comprehensive, practical, affordable and safe non-intrusive inspection (NII) solution for high-throughput vehicle scanning at border, critical infrastructure and other security and military checkpoints.

“Together, Viken’s HBI-120 and Osprey-UVX represent a powerful combination in the fight against drug and human trafficking, and terrorism that targets critical infrastructure,” said Viken CEO, Jim Ryan. “Instead of solely relying on camera-based systems or canine teams, law enforcement and security professionals can actually ‘see through’ an entire vehicle in under a minute to safely make fast and accurate threat assessments.”

The Osprey-UVX is a fixed “in-the-ground” system that provides real-time undercarriage and lower vehicle imaging for security officers. Passengers can safely stay in the vehicle while under vehicle images are created using Viken’s X-ray imaging technology. Both a passenger and commercial versions are available, and mobile configurations are in the works. Viken is also launching its Osprey-EVXTM portal with demonstrations in the first half of 2020. The Osprey-EVX is a complementary solution to already installed Osprey-UVX units and is specifically targeted for locations with the highest traffic.

With nearly 1,000 units deployed, the HBI-120 is currently in use by law enforcement agencies around the country and with CBP at the southern U.S. border. The HBI-120 is responsible for significant seizures of cash, drugs and weapons concealed in vehicles. The addition of the Broadwing-LAD (large-area detector) accessory provides for wider and deeper (and thus faster) scanning, without an increase in x-ray intensity.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)