Washington Dulles CBP Officers Remove Saudi National in Possession of Child Pornography

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers sent a Saudi national man home after officers discovered child pornography on his cell phone on Saturday at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The 26-year-old male, who CBP is not identifying because he was not criminally charged, arrived on a flight from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and requested admission on a student visa to attend flight school. During a secondary examination, CBP officers discovered pornographic images of children on his cell phone.

Prosecution was declined. CBP officers determined the traveler to be inadmissible and revoked his visa. He was returned to Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

“Child exploitation is reprehensible,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to exercise our border security authority to identify and deport predators and perverts who peddle or possess child pornography.”

