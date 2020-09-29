WATCH: Why a Private Section of the Border Wall Is Allegedly Failing

This summer, Federal agents arrested President Trump’s former Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, on a yacht off the coast of Connecticut. Bannon and three others are accused of defrauding donors to We Build the Wall, a conservative fund raising campaign that raised millions of dollars to privately build sections of wall on the border with Mexico. Prosecutors say the defendants took hundreds of thousands of dollars from the fund for their own personal use. They’ve pleaded not guilty. Before the arrests, We Build the Wall had completed two walls. Less than a mile in New Mexico and three miles in Texas.

60 Minutes reported on the contractor who built both of those walls, Fisher Sand and Gravel out of North Dakota, and how they leveraged those jobs to earn billions of dollars in government contracts with support from President Trump. Last month, reports surfaced that one of their private walls was falling apart. Watch the report from Mission, Texas.

