Why Some U.S. Border Agents Are Contemplating Suicide

‘We see things people should never see, like rotting human remains, abuse of every kind. Do you know what that does to you over time?’

A Spokane Sector Border Patrol Agent, along with his canine partner, at the Metaline Falls Port of Entry in Metaline Falls, Wash., August 15, 2023. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Jerry Glaser)

Brian, a U.S. Border Patrol agent who works along the south Texas border, is haunted by something that happened a few years ago. A man—a Mexican cartel member, he believes—emerged from the banks of the Rio Grande carrying two toddlers. The children, a boy and a girl, were wearing nothing but diapers. The man darted across the border, dropped the children fifty feet away, and then raced back into the river to Mexico.

“I picked up these toddlers and looked fifty yards south,” said Brian, a ten–year veteran of the agency, who, like all agents we spoke to for this story, insisted on using a pseudonym. That’s when he saw six adult migrants running across the border as fast as they could. The children, he realized, had been a decoy. “They use these kids to distract us so they can run their illegals up in other places,” he said. As he helped the children to safety, he was outraged. “When I couldn’t pursue those men, I felt like I was letting the American people down.”

Another veteran agent said he’s witnessed the same problem on his watch—and much worse. “We regularly see things that people should never see, like rotting human remains, abuse of every kind, babies and kids dying or dead,” he told The Free Press.

Read the rest of the story at The Free Press.

