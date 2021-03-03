Wildlife, Rights Coalition Asks Biden to Remove Miles of Arizona’s Border Wall

In the weeks since President Biden paused border wall construction, a broad coalition of advocacy groups in Southern Arizona and across the nation wasted no time letting him know exactly where they want him to tear it down.

A coalition of nearly 70 environmental groups, civil-rights organizations and tribal entities sent a report last week to lawmakers and Biden administration officials asking for 59 miles of 30-foot-tall border wall in Arizona to be removed, along with sections of wall elsewhere along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Their request came as administration officials are in the middle of a 60-day evaluation of wall projects. Advocates with the No Border Wall coalition hope the report, which focuses on key wildlife corridors, such as the San Pedro River and the Coronado National Forest, will spur officials to adopt a more comprehensive plan for the wall that would include immediately canceling contracts.

Read more at the Arizona Daily Star

