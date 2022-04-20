Woman Dies After Being Caught on Fence Along U.S.-Mexico Border, Says Sheriff

A woman died after she was caught on a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a local sheriff’s office.

On April 11, Cochise County, Arizona, deputies were dispatched to a section of the border where they found a 32-year-old woman hanging upside down, the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of the International Border wall and when attempting to maneuver down on the US side via a harness similar to rappelling, her foot/leg became entangled and she was trapped upside down for a significant amount of time,” the statement said.

