Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Woman Dies After Being Caught on Fence Along U.S.-Mexico Border, Says Sheriff

Deputies were dispatched to a section of the border where they found a 32-year-old woman hanging upside down.

By Homeland Security Today
Recently constructed panels at the new border wall system project east of Douglas, Ariz., on Dec. 14, 2020. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Jerry Glaser)

A woman died after she was caught on a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a local sheriff’s office.

On April 11, Cochise County, Arizona, deputies were dispatched to a section of the border where they found a 32-year-old woman hanging upside down, the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of the International Border wall and when attempting to maneuver down on the US side via a harness similar to rappelling, her foot/leg became entangled and she was trapped upside down for a significant amount of time,” the statement said.

Read more at ABC News

