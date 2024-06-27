75 F
World Trade Bridge CBP Officers Seize $5.1M in Marijuana

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized marijuana that totaled over $5,100,000 in street value over the weekend.

“Frontline officers at the World Trade Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This large drug bust is a prime example of the efficient targeting strategies utilized in the cargo environment to help combat the flow of narcotics seeping into our communities.”

he seizure occurred on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 38-year-old Mexican citizen driving a 2009 International tractor, hauling a commercial shipment for secondary inspection. The driver was accompanied by 33-year-old Mexican citizen. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 98 packages containing a total of 2,323.67 pounds of alleged marijuana within the trailer.

The narcotics had a street value of $5,198,328.

CBP seized the narcotics and both the tractor and trailer. Both subjects were arrested, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
