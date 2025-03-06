Youngstown Brothers Sentenced to Over a Decade for Interstate Cocaine Trafficking

Two Youngstown, Ohio, residents were sentenced in federal court in Pittsburgh on February 26, 2025, for their convictions of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and related firearms and drug trafficking charges, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced on Monday. The defendants were among 17 individuals from Lawrence County, Pennsylvania; Puerto Rico; and Youngstown, Ohio, indicted in March 2024 for violating federal narcotics, firearms, and racketeering laws by conspiring to distribute cocaine throughout Western Pennsylvania and Youngstown (read the Indictment news release here).

Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the sentences on brothers Ruben Noel Sanchez, 29, and Rubel Sanchez, 22. Ruben was sentenced to a total of 13 years of imprisonment, to be followed by four years of supervised release, on his conviction of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, with the latter two charges having been filed by Information in the Northern District of Ohio. Rubel was sentenced to 10 years of prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

According to information presented to the Court, the Sanchez brothers were part of an organized drug trafficking group that shipped kilogram quantities of cocaine from Puerto Rico, often mailing drug parcels through the U.S. Postal Service to co-conspirators responsible for selling the cocaine in Western Pennsylvania; Youngstown, Ohio; and elsewhere. This included the Sanchez brothers receiving kilograms of cocaine directly through the mail as well as receiving and paying for cocaine that was shipped to Philadelphia and then transported across Pennsylvania to Youngstown, Ohio. Upon receipt of the cocaine, the brothers and their co-conspirators distributed the drugs to customers and multiple other co-conspirators, who then distributed the cocaine in Youngstown, Ohio, and throughout Lawrence County, Pennsylvania.

In March 2024, investigators executed a federal search warrant at a Youngstown residence utilized by the brothers in connection with their drug distribution operations, where investigators seized three Glock pistols—including one equipped with a machinegun conversion device known as a Glock switch and another loaded with ammunition; three unattached Glock switches; assorted ammunition; baggies of powder and pills that included separate mixtures and substances containing 1) fentanyl, cocaine, and xylazine, 2) fentanyl and xylazine, 3) cocaine, 4) fentanyl, 5) methamphetamine, and 6) heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and xylazine; a kilo press plate used in connection with the packaging and distribution of large quantities of powdered controlled substances; and the brothers’ cell phones. Evidence, including from these cell phones and other surveillance, established that the brothers knowingly possessed the drugs with the intent to distribute them and possessed the firearms in furtherance of their drug trafficking. The brothers each were responsible for distributing and/or possessing with intent to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine, at least 40 grams of fentanyl, and quantities of heroin and methamphetamine.

Assistant United States Attorney Carl J. Spindler prosecuted this case on behalf of the government, with valuable assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

Acting United States Attorney Rivetti commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lawrence County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Drug Task Force, and United States Postal Inspection Service, as well as the New Castle Police Department, Ellwood City Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and United States Department of Agriculture for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Sanchez brothers.

Lawrence County is one of six Western Pennsylvania counties officially designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area by the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy. The county received its HIDTA designation in July 2022, allowing it to receive dedicated federal resources to coordinate federal, state, and local governments in fighting drug trafficking and abuse.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The original announcement can be found here.