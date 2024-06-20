A U.S. Border Patrol K-9 alert at a Blythe, California gas station resulted in the seizure of a cache of tactical weapons late last Wednesday.

After the canine alerted, Blythe Station agents were granted permission to search the Honda CR-V and discovered 25 AK-47 style rifles, 25 30-round magazines and two pistols. Agents arrested the two male occupants, a 25-year-old U.S. citizen and a juvenile, and seized the vehicle. The subjects were turned over to local law enforcement while the case is pending further investigation, however it is believed the weapons were in fact headed for Mexico.

“Transnational Criminal Organizations traffic weapons to fuel their illicit activity on both sides of the border. This weapons seizure clearly demonstrates the importance of our Border Security mission and commitment of keeping our communities safe,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. “Our Border Patrol agents remain steadfast and vigilant, and I am extremely proud of the work they do each day.” The seizure is believed to be the largest in recent Yuma Sector history.

This seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on October 26, 2023 in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.