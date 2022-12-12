Accenture and Planet to Collaborate on AI-Powered Geospatial Intelligence Tools for Sustainability, Traceable Supply Chain and Climate Risk Solutions

Accenture, through its Accenture Ventures Project Spotlight initiative, has entered into a collaboration agreement with Planet Labs PBC, a provider of daily data and insights about Earth, to help power decision-making at organizations across myriad industries including agriculture, consumer packaged goods, energy, forestry and government.

By combining Planet’s high frequency satellite imagery data with Accenture’s broad array of sustainability services and deep industry and technology expertise, the two companies will collaborate on an array of sustainability and impact initiatives, including measurement, traceable supply chain strategy and data-based climate risk assessments to mitigate disruption across global value chains.

The collaboration with Planet is aligned with Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps.

Planet operates the world’s largest commercial fleet of approximately 200 earth imaging satellites that capture the majority of Earth’s landmass every day. Planet’s data is transforming the way companies and governments use satellite imagery data, delivering insights at the daily pace of change on earth.

Timely data derived from high-frequency satellite imagery can play a powerful role in driving numerous types of sustainability efforts ranging from energy transformation and sustainable agriculture to sustainable commodity sourcing and end-to-end supply chain tracking. The imagery can also yield valuable data to help financial services organizations identify market trends and risks tied to climate change, energy resources and commodity availability, while also helping public sector defense and intelligence organizations make more informed decisions pertaining to energy security, food security and other mission-critical or tactical decision making.

Read more at Accenture