An $85 million investment is coming to address climate change in Asheville. U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves was in Asheville on Tuesday to announce the investment.
The funding will support the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration‘s efforts to deliver more modernized products and services to enhance climate data right here at the center in Asheville.
The Industry Proving Grounds Program initiative will promote actionable climate information by focusing on three key industries:
- Finance and reinsurance
- Retail
- Architecture and engineering
