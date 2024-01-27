46.7 F
Climate Security

Asheville’s NOAA Center Receives $85m for Climate Change Advancements

A NOAA employee in Asheville, North Carolina resets the index on a pair of minimum/maximum thermometers in a NOAA weather station. The index in the fluid marks the high and low of the day. (NOAA/Bryant Korzeniewski)

An $85 million investment is coming to address climate change in Asheville. U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves was in Asheville on Tuesday to announce the investment.

The funding will support the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration‘s efforts to deliver more modernized products and services to enhance climate data right here at the center in Asheville.

The Industry Proving Grounds Program initiative will promote actionable climate information by focusing on three key industries:

  • Finance and reinsurance
  • Retail
  • Architecture and engineering

Read the rest of the story at abc 13 News, here.

