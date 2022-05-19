61.3 F
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Azovstal Attack Could Threaten Sea of Azov and Beyond

By Homeland Security Today

There is a threat of complete extinction of the Sea of ​​Azov due to possible damage to the technical facility that houses concentrated hydrogen sulfide, amid the Russian bombardment of the Azovstal steelworks.

“There is a threat of complete extinction of the Sea of ​​Azov. The bombardment of Azovstal could damage a technical facility that restrains tens of thousands of tonnes of concentrated hydrogen sulfide solution. The leak will completely kill the flora and fauna of the Sea of ​​Azov,” the Mariupol City Council posted on Telegram.

Dangerous substances may spread into the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. According to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko, international experts and the United Nations must be granted immediate access to the facility to examine the situation and prevent a global environmental catastrophe.

Read the full story at Ukrinform

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
Homeland Security Today

