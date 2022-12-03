Call for Proposals for Canada’s Rail Climate Resilience Initiative

Canada has announced the launch of the first call for proposals for the Climate Change and Adaptation to Extreme Weather Infrastructure initiative under Transport Canada’s Rail Safety Improvement Program.

A resilient rail transportation system is critical to strong supply chains and keeping those who live along rail lines safe. Recent events like the 2021 wildfires and floods have shown the impacts climate change and extreme weather events can have on communities and transportation networks. Wildfires in July 2021 reduced railway operations by 30%, representing around $163 million per day in terms of blocked shipment value. Flooding in November 2021 hindered the movement of goods estimated to be more than $170 million per day due to lost train capacity and increased congestion at the Port of Vancouver.

The Climate Change and Adaptation to Extreme Weather Infrastructure initiative will provide up to $10.5 million in funding this year. This initiative specifically targets rail infrastructure projects meant to increase resilience to extreme weather events and advance measures to address climate change measures. It will also support rehabilitation projects that repair damage from significant weather events.

Transport Canada will be accepting applications for the initiative through an open, competitive call for proposals from now until January 6, 2023.

In addition, Environment and Climate Change Canada has launched Canada’s National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy for engagement. This strategy includes $1.6 billion in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities across the country.

