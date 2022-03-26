Dr. Mark Flugge Joins CGI Federal as Climate Change Lead

CGI Federal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Inc., has appointed Dr. Mark Flugge as its new Sustainability and Climate Change Lead.

Dr. Flugge brings nearly 20 years in advising global organizations on sustainability, carbon accounting, climate change, and international environmental policy. He will lead CGI Federal’s advisory services, helping federal clients meet their sustainability commitments while adapting and responding to the impacts and risks of climate change. He will also lead internal sustainability efforts in support of the company’s net-zero commitment.

“We are excited to have Dr. Flugge lead our sustainability efforts and lend his deep expertise to our federal clients,” stated Jay Hadley, Senior Vice-President of Consulting Services for regulatory agencies. “Under his leadership, Dr. Flugge will serve as an integral link in bringing the company’s global expertise to our internal sustainability programs and to our clients, advancing our global and corporate mission objectives of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 to ultimately create a more sustainable world.”

“CGI leads by example to address climate change through its own operating practices and in its collaborations with clients,” said Dr. Flugge. “Opportunities abound for the federal government to achieve sustainable operations and to promote a more prepared, resilient, and sustainable economy. I’m excited to join a team committed to delivering sustainability-focused counsel to clients across government and identifying pathways to net-zero, resource efficiency, supply chain responsibility, and social value.”

Read more at CGI Federal